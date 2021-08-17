 
 

Britney Spears Felt 'Happier' When She Was Heavier

In an Instagram post that features two pictures of herself, the '...Baby One More Time' singer also recalls the time when heavy women were more attractive.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears got candid about how she felt about herself in a new Instagram post. The "Toxic" hitmaker revealed that while she successfully lost some weight, she wasn't really sure if she liked it her new slimmed-down body.

"It's really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I've actually lost weight !!!!" the pop star said alongside two pictures of herself. "When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I'm not so sure I like it."

The "...Baby One More Time" singer then recalled the time when heavy women were more attractive. "In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!! I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!" she added. "Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

This arrives after Britney's father Jamie Spears stepped down as his daughter Britney's estate conservator. Jamie's lawyer reveals in legal docs that his client is tired of being the "unremitting target of unjustified attacks" from Britney's supporters and members of his own family.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the docs read.

It continued, "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests," the lawyer added.

