 
 

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

  Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) wants to make sure that his young son is spoiled on his birthday. In a video that circulated online, the Baton Rouge rapper could be seen presenting his son with not only a diamond necklace but also $5K in cash.

The rapper, who was dressed in a white tee and patterned shorts, approached the birthday boy to give the money. The present didn't stop there as Boosie then put on a diamond necklace on his son. The young boy looked so happy as he flaunted the pendant to cameras.

As if that wasn't enough, the "One of Them Days Again" spitter gave his boy a green box which apparently contained a bedazzled watch.

Upon watching the video, some Internet users were more focused on what the boy's mom would react to the lavish presents. "His momma gon be like 'lemme hold it for you baby,' " one user joked. "Y'all remember getting money for ya bday & your mom always hit u with the 'ima hold it for you...,' " someone else echoed the sentiment.

Others praised Boosie as a good dad. "One thing about Boosie, he takes care of those kids," one person gushed. "That man don’t play about his kids," a user added. Meanwhile, some people compared their dads to the rapper. "damn my daddy ain't get me nothing," one person wrote, with someone else commenting, "Meanwhile my pops always calls me the day after my birthday go to hell shaderoom."

That aside, Boosie have been sparking chatters regarding his remarks about LGBTQ+ community. Most recently, the rapper criticized the revelation that Robin is bisexual in Batman comic. Alongside a screenshot of a person's Instagram Story which read, "Y'all pushing that gay s**t on the kids [face palm emojis]," he wrote on Twitter, "TOLD YALL SMH PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER."

"YALL GO LISTEN TO ME BOOSIE ONE DAYMan shrugging (watch yo kids)THEY GO BE KISSING ON THE NEXT EPISODE N GETTIN MARRIED ON THE SEASON FINALE lol," he added.

