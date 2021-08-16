 
 

Kenya Moore Granted Permission to Let Daughter on 'RHOA' Despite Marc Daly's Block Attempt

Kenya Moore Granted Permission to Let Daughter on 'RHOA' Despite Marc Daly's Block Attempt
WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

According to a new report, a judge has ruled that the former couple's 2-year-old daughter can continue to film Bravo's reality show 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore has successfully shut down estranged husband Marc Daly's attempt to block her from featuring their daughter Brooklyn on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". According to a new report, a judge has ruled that the former couple's 2-year-old daughter can continue to film the Bravo reality TV show.

In court docs obtained by Radar Online, the decision was reached back in June amid the pair's custody battle. It was part of a final consent order that was issued in the case.

The judge also revealed that the decision was made after hearing several factors including whether the girl should be allowed to film 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "disputed instances of domestic violence" based on the reality TV star's testimony.

  See also...

Additionally, the court ordered Kenya and Marc to work on "lessening disparaging communication." While they dubbed Kenya to be a very involved parent, the court believed Marc could "bridge those gaps."

Prior to his, Kenya requested the judge to do an emergency hearing for their child's "safety," though Marc demanded the judge to shut down her plea. His lawyer noted in court docs, "Respondent DENIES that there are various issues impacting the safety and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed."

Meanwhile, in her filing, Kenya claimed, "To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a 'Temporary' basis." Her lawyer added, "Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable."

You can share this post!

Lil Wayne Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt

Sophie Turner Shares Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Joe Jonas' Birthday
Related Posts
Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Wants Judge Deny Her Request for Emergency Divorce Hearing

Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Wants Judge Deny Her Request for Emergency Divorce Hearing

Kenya Moore Filing for Divorce From Marc Daly Weeks Before Vacationing Together

Kenya Moore Filing for Divorce From Marc Daly Weeks Before Vacationing Together

Kenya Moore Regrets Feuding With Phaedra Parks Over Apollo Nida

Kenya Moore Regrets Feuding With Phaedra Parks Over Apollo Nida

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split Again

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split Again

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi