Lil Wayne Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt

The legendary rapper gets candid about his mental health issue, which led him to suicide attempt when he was a child, during his new interview on 'Uncomfortable Conversations'.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne used to be in the dark place. The legendary rapper got candid about his mental health issue, which led him to suicide attempt when he was a child, during his new interview with Emmanuel Acho for his series "Uncomfortable Conversations".

Wayne recalled when he first realized that he had mental health issues. "As a kid, around 10, when I was told I couldn't have what I wanted, what I dreamed of and what I desired, and that was to rap. I was willing to die for it," he shared.

"Once my thoughts got radical and got to where you got to stop yourself and stop and pause and say, 'What did you just think again?' Even if you've cried yourself to sleep with that thought on your mind and wake up the next day and be like, 'I cannot believe I was thinking like that,' " he explained. When Acho asked what kind of thoughts he had, Weezy responded, "Thoughts like killing yourself."

When he was 12, he would lie about school. He knew his mom would punish him when she found out, but before his mother could get home, young Tunechi got her gun and held it to his chest. He then pulled the trigger. The gun wasn't loaded, but he fainted from shock.

"I picked up the phone, I called the police," the five-time Grammy winner recounted. "Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror." He then pointed the gun to his head but he "got a little too scared."

He went on saying, "Then I said 'F**k it.' Biggie [Notorious B.I.G.] was on. I'm looking in the mirror, so you could look through the mirror and the television was behind me. So I was watching the video through the mirror. 'One More Chance' was on. And Biggie was already gone or something. So I was looking, I was like, 'You know what?' Start thinking I had to get myself mad and noticed that I didn't have to. that's what scared me. How I knew I had a mental health problem was when I pulled the trigger."

When asked about what kept him alive that day, the rapper answered, "God. Plain and simple."