 
 

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals
Instagram
Music

When met backstage at Bloodstock Festival 2021, Dani Filth confirms that the 'Perfect' singer has invited him to the latter's to talk about them working on new music together.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is planning to write new music for heavy rockers Cradle of Filth. The band's frontman, Dani Filth, has confirmed he and the "Perfect" singer have been talking about working together, and he can't wait to see what closet death metal fan Ed has to offer.

"I've actually been emailing with him," Dani told Kerrang! Radio backstage at Bloodstock Festival 2021.

  See also...

"He actually touched base with me. I've been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don't own my own bar or village, and it'd be better if I went there. He said he'd do anything. Quite literally. He said he's a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually."

"I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it'd be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it'd be like, 'Oh my God, he's got this weird comical guy,' and to my public, it'd be like, 'Oh my God, this is a bit weird, isn't it?' But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works."

Ed himself has previously spilled on his willingness to explore the heavy metal genre. "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff. I'm not saying I could ever step into that world. I learned all those riffs on guitar as a kid," he told The Sun. "That's something I've never thought about doing - but something I would not be opposed to creating."

You can share this post!

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance 'Won't Recover' as They Split After 5 Months
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Struggle in Keeping London Restaurant Open Amid COVID Pandemic

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Struggle in Keeping London Restaurant Open Amid COVID Pandemic

Ed Sheeran Implements No Baby Talk Rules on Date Night With Wife

Ed Sheeran Implements No Baby Talk Rules on Date Night With Wife

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer

Ed Sheeran and Wife Got Married on 'Random Day' in 'Tiny' Wedding

Ed Sheeran and Wife Got Married on 'Random Day' in 'Tiny' Wedding

Most Read
NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison
Music

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues