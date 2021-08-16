 
 

Brian May to Move Out of 'Brutal' London After Devastating Flood

The Queen rocker admits in an interview that he and his wife 'actually hated living' at their Kensington home for a long time due to 'constant noise, traffic and dust and pollution and rudeness.'

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian May and his wife are moving out of London for good after their house flooded last month (July 2021).

The Queen rocker and his wife, Anita Dobson, are leaving the capital after their Kensington home was flooded by heavy rainfall, which damaged carpets and Brian's childhood photo albums.

Brian said he and Anita "hate" living where they are, and they are looking to move to the country.

"The funny thing is we actually hated living where we are for a long time," he explained. "We put a lot of love and care into building the house but the surroundings have been horrible for such a long time."

"They have been building [home] basements now for about eight years all around and there is constant noise, traffic and dust and pollution and rudeness. London now is brutal. What this flood has done is be the catalyst [sic]. We are going to get out. We just have to leave."

The 74-year-old music legend received an honorary degree on the same day his house flooded, and said he will "never" enjoy living in the property again.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper, "I got an honorary doctorate that day and we drove back to the house and the floor was floating with black sewage. It's really unpleasant and we are never going to feel the same about that house again. We are not going to get it back to what it was. For us it is time to quit and I am OK about that now."

"I never dreamed our basement was going to flood and I did not sleep for about four days trying to rescue these photos, memorabilia and these little pieces. Stupidly I did not have all my photos backed up but now they are. So make sure you scan your photos."

