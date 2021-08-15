 
 

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker marks her 63rd birthday by asking her online followers to send donation to help her keep the children hospital in Malawi going.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna has asked fans to support the Mercy James Center she founded in Malawi as a birthday gift.

The "Express Yourself" singer, who is turning 63 on 16 August (21), shared a video to her Instagram on Thursday (12Aug21), asking people for donations to the children's hospital she opened in 2017.

"Hi everyone. My birthday is right around the corner, and here's the best gift you can give me," she said.

"As you know I have a hospital, called the Mercy James Center, that I built four years ago in Blantyre. It's the only hospital of its kind that takes care of children. It's the only hospital that does intensive care. It's the only pediatric intensive care unit that exists in the entire country."

"It's expensive to keep a hospital going. There are a lot of costs. I can't do it on my own. I'm asking for you, on my birthday, to help me, so here's what I need. I would like all of you to donate money to buy a bed. I need 50 beds."

The singer explained she wants to make sure that every child who has surgery at the hospital gets a bed to recuperate in afterwards.

"I will name that bed after you," she told potential donors. "Thank you in advance for your generosity, and happy birthday to me."

Fans can support the hospital by visiting the site: raisingmalawi.org.

Madonna adopted son David Banda from Malawi in 2006 when he was 13 months old and later adopted daughter Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere from the southeast African nation.

