 

Stevie Wonder May Return to Glastonbury Festival After His 2010 Performance

The 73-year-old singer, who was last seen on the Pyramid stage at the Worthy Farm festival in 2010, is revealed to be in talks to take the stage at this year's festival.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stevie Wonder is reportedly in talks to return to Glastonbury. The 73-year-old singer was last seen on the Pyramid stage at the Worthy Farm festival in 2010 but now insiders have claimed that he could be about to make a comeback and that bosses are keen to have him on board.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Stevie's team have been working on a big tour and Glastonbury is something they want to make happen. He last performed there in 2010, when it was Glastonbury's 40th birthday, and the American soul legend's set went down a storm. To have him back on the farm is something organizers Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are keen to make happen and they'll move heaven and earth to get Stevie on the line-up. Stevie's team are working on his dates now and hopefully things will be firmed up in the coming days."

It has previously been claimed Madonna, Coldplay and Dua Lipa would be headlining this year's festival, but talks with the "Material Girl" hitmaker broke down after organizers Michael and Emily Eavis refused to pay the huge fee to bring her "Celebration" live show to Worthy Farm in Somerset. A source previously told the Mail on Sunday, "To be honest it's been a real blow not being able to nail down a deal with Madonna."

The source added, "Emily was so keen to have her play the legend slot. After she saw Madonna's tour in London in October she raved about her on Instagram, something she rarely does without Glastonbury in mind. But everyone knows that after last year, and the criticism over the gender balance, we've got to have big name females heading the line-up. Dua Lipa is a real catch. Now we need another. There is still some hope it and be resurrected but it's pretty unlikely. There are money issues at the root of this, it's a real shame."

