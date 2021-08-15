 
 

Liam Payne 'Works Hard' to Woo Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Following Split

The One Direction has reportedly 'turned his charisma up to full volume' to win back his former fiancee's trust as they spark reconciliation rumors after separation.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne is doing his best to "win back" the trust of former fiancee Maya Henry as they give their relationship another go.

The former flames - who ended their 10-month engagement just nine weeks ago after the 27-year-old singer admitted he needed to "work" on himself - were recently spotted cosying up together and having cocktails at the Crazy Bear Hotel pool area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

And sources have now said Liam has "turned his charisma up to full volume" in a bid to convince Maya he's the one for her.

"Once Liam and Maya ended things they both had a lot of time to think," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "And ultimately, as the days went by, Liam realised what he had lost."

"He has worked hard to win back Maya's trust and they have been dating again for some time. Liam is a really charming and romantic man and he has turned his charisma up to full volume to get her back."

"As well as having sweet dates together out of the public eye, they've been spending time with mutual friends. It's all very much back to basics and they are falling in love all over again."

Liam and Maya are said to be in "no hurry" to move their relationship forward, and reportedly want their second shot at love to last.

The couple's rekindled romance also comes after the One Direction star made a public plea for his former fiancee to take him back as he posted a sweet message to his ex, which he shared with his 23 million Instagram followers.

He wrote, "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

