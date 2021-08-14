Drake Spoils Rumored GF's Son With Iced Out Pendant

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has apparently taken on stepfather duties while reportedly dating Johanna Leia. The Canadian singer/rapper has spoiled his future stepson Amari Bailey with some serious bling amid his relationship with the young basketballer's mother.

It was Amari himself who let everyone know that he's received the expensive gift from the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker. Making use of his Instagram Story, he flaunted the iced out pendant of No. 10, his Sierra Canyon jersey number, and the famous owl logo of Drake's OVO brand. The 17-year-old athlete was seen lying down in his closet and wearing the pendant while tagging Drizzy in the short clip.

He also posted pictures of him rocking the iced out chain while posing with his shoes collection. Seemingly anticipating some negative comments from the haters, he trolled them in the caption as writing, "Insert comments below pt.2."

Drake and Johanna sparked dating rumors after they were caught having romantic dinner inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner near the first base line at the sports ground last week after the 34-year-old star made a donation to a Dodgers' foundation.

ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi tweeted about the news, writing, "@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #[email protected]#Drizzy. (sic)"

In photos shared by the reporter, the 40-year-old beauty was seen wearing a Dodgers jersey while the "God's Plan" hitmaker donned his signature sweater look. Their table had champagne glasses and various vases filled with flowers on it.

It was later reported that the two have been dating for months while he's mentoring her son. According to TMZ, the father of one has become a mentor to Amari, who is preparing to start UCLA as a basketball player in 2022, giving him advice on how to handle attention and pressure.