 
 

Blake Lively Hypes Up Ryan Reynolds' Movie 'Free Guy' With Her Cheeky Bum Picture

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Movie

The 'Gossip Girl' alum shows off her derriere in a light-colored printed bikini while urging people to watch her husband's new action-comedy film 'this weekend' or they will be 'bummed.'

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively is proving that she is Ryan Reynolds' no.1 support system. Showing some love for her husband and his new movie "Free Guy", the former star of "Gossip Girl" tried to lure moviegoers by unleashing a cheeky bikini photo.

On Thursday, August 12, the 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to promote Ryan's new action-comedy film, which will hit theaters this Friday, August 13. In the snap, she donned a light-colored printed two-piece bikini as she showed off her beach bum by the pool.

"Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed," she wrote in the caption of the image that captured her from the back. She also added a GIF of her husband of almost 10 years making a shocked facial expression.

  See also...

In a separate Story, Blake called out Rotten Tomatoes for using a picture of Ryan Gosling in an article about the film instead of her husband's image. Alongside the movie and TV shows review account's tweet that read, "#FreeGuy (86%) joins the ranks among the best action comedies ever," she wrote, "Also @rottentomatoes, really?" She added, "This photo is very confusing to all the people who can't tell Canadian Ryans apart."

In "Free Guy", Ryan portrays a bank teller named Guy, who discovers that he's actually a background character in a Grand Theft Auto-like open world video game. When the game and everyone he loves in it are threatened, he teams up with Molotov Girl, played by Jodie Comer, to save the day as the heroic Blue Shirt Guy. The film also stars Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

During a virtual press conference with director Shawn Levy, Ryan shared, "I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had, easily, but also the best movie I've ever done." He continued raving, "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel 'Deadpool' was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks in a broader spectrum of where we are in the world and how we are in the world."

You can share this post!

