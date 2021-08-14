Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Instagram Music

The 'Perfectly Frank' singer is complying with 'doctors' orders' to retire from onstage performance and call off remaining tour dates as he is struggling with Alzheimer's disease.

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tony Bennett has retired from performing, according to his son Danny.

Just hours after announcing the cancellation of Tony's remaining 2021 tour dates - in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, and Canada - Danny told Variety that the 95-year-old is under "doctors' orders" to leave the stage behind him amid his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"There won't be any additional concerts," Danny told the outlet. "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors - when Tony's wife, Susan heard them - she said, 'Absolutely not.' "

"He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance - something as simple as that. We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature. Tony's 95."

Bennett's two-night appearance with Lady Gaga on 3 and 5 August (21) were his final performances.

He has recorded a second album with Gaga, titled "Love for Sale", which will be released on 1 October.

The new LP comes seven years after the duo released their first collaboration project called "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014.