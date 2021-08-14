Paris Hilton 'So Happy' to Hear Britney's Father Has Stepped Down as Conservator

WENN/Instagram/Dave Bedrosian Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star is convinced Britney Spears is 'on her way to finally being free' after Jamie Spears agreed to quit as a conservator of the Southern Belle's estate.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is so happy Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down as her conservator.

The hotel heiress has been a staunch supporter of her pop star pal's campaign to end her 13-year conservatorship, and hopes Jamie Spears' decision to resign from his post will help the "Circus" singer one step closer to "finally being free."

She tweeted, "I'm so happy to hear this news. It's been so long overdue but I'm so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love! #FreeBritney (sic)."

Rosie O'Donnell has also responded to Thursday's (12Aug21) statement from Jamie's lawyer, praising Britney for speaking out about her objection to the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, in court in June (21), and her subsequent frank social media posts.

She tweeted, "That's right, he's stepping down, all the pressure worked, good for you Britney, being brave - tick tock you don't stop! (sic)"

In a new court filing Jamie stated he would continue to work with the court and his daughter's legal team to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The filing read, "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."