Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-Year-old Daughter Has Received Covid Vaccination
The former 'American Idol' judge reveals his oldest daughter has received the Pfizer coronavirus injection because the teenager girl sees 'the benefits in it.'

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter Sunday has had her COVID-19 vaccination.

The country singer revealed during an interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" on Friday (13Aug21) that the teenager had the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year (21).

"Nic and I both got vaxxed back in April, we were in the States at the time," Keith said of himself and his actress wife, adding, "Even Sunday, our 13-year-old, when she was eligible, she got hers."

When host Kyle Sandilands asked if Sunday was worried about having the injection, Keith answered, "It's kinda like the flu shot. They know they get it, they see the benefits in it. All of her (Sunday's) friends have had it."

Australia's drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years last month (Jul21).

Nicole and Keith are also parents to 10-year-old daughter Faith.

Nicole previously talked about home-schooling her kids amid pandemic. "Our kids - because we travel, and we won't be apart - are used to having to learn online," she explained.

Regardless, the children still struggled during lockdown. "The social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions."

"For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily - that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through," she went on. "And then, there's a nine-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends."

