'The Bachelorette' Alum Jef Holm Granted Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "The Bachelorette" star Jef Holm is taking things to law. According to a new report, he filed for a temporary civil harassment restraining order against former roommate Robby Hayes on August 9.

In legal docs which were obtained by E! News, Holm requested for protection and asked a judge to order Haynes to stay 100 yards away from Jef's home and workplace. His request was granted by the court. Holm described Hayes as an "old roommate" who "used to live" at his L.A. area home in the filing. He also said that "at least once a week" Hayes enters his property without permission and "becomes hostile."

"I do not feel safe around him," Holm claimed in the docs. "He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."

Holm, who proposed to Emily Maynard in season eight of "The Bachelorette", later recalled an alleged incident which took place in July. "I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively. Started threatening me and I felt very unsafe," he wrote.

While Hayes has yet to comment on the matter, Hold issued a statement to the news outlet. "In regards to the Robby situation, it's definitely been an unfortunate turn of events. I'm still processing all of it to be honest," he said.

The TV personality continued, "The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which i am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action."

"It's sad because I didn't want it to end like this. Hopefully tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best," he concluded.