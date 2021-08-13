Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Body-shamer Thinking She's Pregnant

Instagram Celebrity

While the 42-year-old mom of three looks gorgeous in her new Instagram post, one particular user is more focused on her midriff as the person concludes, 'SHES PREGNANT.'

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is not eating for two. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum hit back at a body-shamer for assuming that she's pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Barker's child in a comment underneath her new Instagram post.

In the said post, which she posted on Thursday, August 12, Kourtney was seen donning a black SKIMS bralette and draping red dress. "say hi to my closet," so the 42-year-old wrote alongside the sexy pictures.

While Kourtney looked gorgeous, one particular user was more focused on her midriff. "SHES PREGNANT," the person concluded. It didn't take long before Kourtney caught wind of offensive comment. Calling out the nosy user, the mother of three responded, "I'm a woman with a BODY."

Also defending Kourtney was her best pal Addison Rae. The TikTok star wrote, "Wow," and added a fire emoji on the post.

Kourtney has been applauded for promoting body positivity on her Instagram page. Last month, the Poosh founder was praised for posting an unedited picture of her derriere while sharing an article about at-home pilate tips for a rounder rear.

The picture saw the reality TV star donning a printed thong. She completed her style with red heels and a matching printed red bucket hat. "Talk about an instant butt lift. We tapped Kourt's trainer @jesseohara for her top at-home pilates moves for a rounder rear. Link in bio for her [email protected] #pooshtheboundaries," the caption read.

Fans noticed the snap featured the star's cellulite and she earned praises for being true to herself. "It's so good to see celebs with cellulite," one user wrote. Meanwhile, one other commented, "Way to empower the natural women body!!" A fan also called Kourtney an "unedited queen."