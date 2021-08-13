Bella Hadid 'Embarrassed' About Her Racy Red Carpet Look: It Doesn't Feel Like Me

Instagram Celebrity

Reflecting on some of her most iconic looks over the years, the 24-year-old supermodel admits she was 'nervous' in her very daring red dress which she wore at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Being a model means one has the privilege to wear designer clothes, but that also comes with a consequence that one doesn't have a complete freedom to choose her/his style. For Bella Hadid, that moment came when she wore one particular sexy look to a red carpet event.

In a new video for Vogue's "Life in Looks" YouTube series, the supermodel revealed she is still "embarrassed" about her super racy look at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. At the time, she rocked a red Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown that featured a slit all the way up to her waist with barely-there halter neckline and backless silhouette which gave an eyeful of her sideboob.

"I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still," Bella said of her dress. "Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn't feel so much like me." The 24-year-old attributed it to her lack of experience, explaining, "I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual … [and] I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit."

Still, she managed to avoid any wardrobe malfunction. "Thank God," she exclaimed, before noting, "I think maybe there was one little slip that happened." Because she wasn't comfortable in the dress, the 2016 Model of the Year according to Models.com created her red carpet alter ego at the time, quipping, "That's my alter ego, that's Belinda. I'm just so the opposite of her."

During the sit-down, Bella also talked about her iconic look at this year's Cannes Film Festival, during which she sported a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress with a very plunging neckline and a large gold necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins that covered her breasts.

This time, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid felt comfortable in it because everything fit perfectly "fine." She added of how she avoided wardrobe malfunction in the said dress, "I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it."

"I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now. So I'm about to walk this carpet, and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that's what was supposed to happen,' " she continued sharing.

The only weird thing about the dress was the material. "It's also a bit wintery, this dress, so it was very hot out. When I would look down, you could see everything," she detailed. "So it was very bizarre walking onto the carpet in places you wouldn't usually have a breeze."