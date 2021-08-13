Polo G's Stolen Debit Card Used to Buy OnlyFans Content

Instagram Celebrity

In response to that, fans are amused by the thief's choice to where it wants to spend the money on, though some others believe that the 'Hall of Fame' artist is lying.

AceShowbiz - Polo G has apparently fallen victim to fraudulent crime. Someone has reportedly stolen his debit card and made illegal transaction using his money on on his Bank of America account.

Taking to his Instagram account, the "Martin & Gina" rapper shared a text message from Bank of America. It shows someone charged $26.82 to his debit card for a transaction on OnlyFans.

"Who tf got my debit card?" Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, wrote over the pic. The snap also saw the musician declining the transaction.

In response to that, fans were amused by the thief's choice to where it wanted to spend the money on. "Who tf gets a millionaire debit card and decides to purchase pornography?" one person questioned. "Wait so you get access to millions of dollars and the first thing you spend it on is…ain't no way," someone else said. "You know this generations done out here when someone gets a RAPPERS credit card and spends it on OF," another user added.

Meanwhile, some people thought that the "Hall of Fame" artist was lying. "Polo g has his credit card," one person commented. "That was lowkey him and he tryna play it off," someone else echoed the sentiment.

That aside, Polo G is reportedly working on a new joint album with G Herbo (Lil Herbo). "I ain't gon' lie," Herbo said during an interview with Bootleg Kev last month. "To be honest, I'm working on some joint albums already. I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo probably gon' do a joint."

Most recently, Polo G appeared on Fredo Bang's latest album "Murder Made Me", which also featured Mozzy, Coi Leray and more. Polo and Fredo joined forces on their track "Bless His Soul" which added a level of airiness to an otherwise heavy and serious album.