 
 

Polo G's Stolen Debit Card Used to Buy OnlyFans Content

Polo G's Stolen Debit Card Used to Buy OnlyFans Content
Instagram
Celebrity

In response to that, fans are amused by the thief's choice to where it wants to spend the money on, though some others believe that the 'Hall of Fame' artist is lying.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Polo G has apparently fallen victim to fraudulent crime. Someone has reportedly stolen his debit card and made illegal transaction using his money on on his Bank of America account.

Taking to his Instagram account, the "Martin & Gina" rapper shared a text message from Bank of America. It shows someone charged $26.82 to his debit card for a transaction on OnlyFans.

"Who tf got my debit card?" Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, wrote over the pic. The snap also saw the musician declining the transaction.

  See also...

In response to that, fans were amused by the thief's choice to where it wanted to spend the money on. "Who tf gets a millionaire debit card and decides to purchase pornography?" one person questioned. "Wait so you get access to millions of dollars and the first thing you spend it on is…ain't no way," someone else said. "You know this generations done out here when someone gets a RAPPERS credit card and spends it on OF," another user added.

Meanwhile, some people thought that the "Hall of Fame" artist was lying. "Polo g has his credit card," one person commented. "That was lowkey him and he tryna play it off," someone else echoed the sentiment.

That aside, Polo G is reportedly working on a new joint album with G Herbo (Lil Herbo). "I ain't gon' lie," Herbo said during an interview with Bootleg Kev last month. "To be honest, I'm working on some joint albums already. I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo probably gon' do a joint."

Most recently, Polo G appeared on Fredo Bang's latest album "Murder Made Me", which also featured Mozzy, Coi Leray and more. Polo and Fredo joined forces on their track "Bless His Soul" which added a level of airiness to an otherwise heavy and serious album.

You can share this post!

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date

Blake Lively Hypes Up Ryan Reynolds' Movie 'Free Guy' With Her Cheeky Bum Picture
Related Posts
Polo G Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Hall of Fame'

Polo G Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Hall of Fame'

Polo G Released on Bond After Battery During Police Officer Arrest

Polo G Released on Bond After Battery During Police Officer Arrest

Polo G Charged With Battery After Allegedly Threatening Cops

Polo G Charged With Battery After Allegedly Threatening Cops

Artist of the Week: Polo G

Artist of the Week: Polo G

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'