Ian Harding of 'Pretty Little Liars' Secretly Married to GF for Almost Two Years

Instagram Celebrity

The actor, who is best known for portraying Ezra Fitz on the popular Freeform series, reportedly tied the knot with Los Angeles-based photographer Sophie Hart back in October 2019.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ian Harding is officially a married man. The actor, who is best known for portraying Ezra Fitz on "Pretty Little Liars", secretly exchanged wedding vows with his longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart nearly two years ago.

The marriage was confirmed to PEOPLE by a representative for the 34-year-old star. Meanwhile, a source revealed to E! News on Thursday, August 12 that the private ceremony was held back in October 2019.

Ian and Sophie have been together since 2011. It remains unknown whether the actor and his love got engaged before they tied the knot.

The report arrived just a few days after Ian was spotted wearing his wedding ring in a recent Instagram post. Sharing some snaps of himself, he wrote, "Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)."

The Philip Davis depicter on "Chicago Med" gave a clearer look of his wedding band in February. At that time, he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself from a trip to the Six Rivers National Forest in Willow Creek, California. "#fbf To road trips, beards, and the truck that photobombed this shot. (And nearly killed me...)," he noted in the accompaniment of the post.

Ian rarely shares images of him and Sophie. However, in March, he treated fans to a snap of the two when celebrating her on International Women's Day. Alongside a silly selfie of him and his wife which was taken at Joshua Tree National Park in California, he penned, "Happy International Women's Day to you, the funniest talent bomb there ever was."

Sophie, who is a Los Angeles-based photographer and set designer, has mostly used her Instagram account to show off her artwork. She made an exception back in May 2017 by letting out a goofy photo of her now-husband as she promoted his memoir "Odd Birds". Alongside the shot, she gushed, "Can't believe #oddbirds is out tomorrow!!!"