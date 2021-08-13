 
 

Emma Corrin Found It 'Very Scary and Revealing' When She Came Out as Queer

The actress who played Princess Diana on 'The Crown' season 4 talks about coming clean about her sexuality, describing it as a 'scary and revealing' moment.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Emma Corrin was nervous about revealing all about their sexuality, but is happy for the support from the LGBTQ community.

The actress referred to themselves as a "queer bride" on social media in April (21), three months before confirming their pronouns as she/they, and in a new interview with ITV News, Emma says it was a "scary and revealing" moment.

"I think visibility is key with these things," she explained. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go."

"I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

She thanked "people on social media and around the world" for their support, adding, "When I started posting about it, it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do, but the feeling I've got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful."

"I just walked through from where we're staying along Canal Street (the centre of Manchester's gay village) and it's just an amazing feeling of solidarity; it's a beautiful feeling to be among that sort of thing."

Emma Corrin was recently romantically linked to art director Ibrahim Njoya. The rumored lovebirds were seen holding hands in London last month.

Before the sighting, she said in a magazine interview, "I'd rather navigate this on my own. It's nicer to feel like I'm taking care of me."

