Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Attending the Miu Miu 'Women's Tales' short film event, the star portraying Princess Diana in the season 4 of 'The Crown' debuts their shaved head and ditches their pants.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin has gone daring with their new hair. While making an appearance at the annual Venice Film Festival, the star portraying Princess Diana in season 4 of "The Crown" did not shy away from also wearing a quirky outfit to the event.

On Sunday, September 3, the 27-year-old British star and model, who uses pronouns they/them, debuted their shaved head which was colored in black at the Miu Miu "Women's Tales" short film event during the 80th film festival. In pictures making their rounds online, they also ditched their pants and opted to only wear two pairs of green and white undies.

Emma's eye-catching Miu Miu ensemble consisted of a buttoned long-sleeved body fit green cardigan which they wore over a white tee. They also donned a pair of sheer black tights. They added a small black leather handbag, a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses and brown Oxford-style leather shoes with matching laces to complete the look.

During the event, the "My Policeman" star brushed shoulders with other famous stars who also attended the film festival. They was spotted striking a pose with fellow actress Sydney Sweeney in front of cameras. One of the photos captured them standing in front of Sydney and covering their face while the "Sex Education" actress was laughing.

Before showing off their shaved head, Emma looked stunning in a light blonde buzzcut which they debuted at Wimbledon a few months ago. The "Lady Chatterley's Lover" star flaunted their dramatic hair transformation when they made an appearance at a party which was held by Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue in July.

For the occasion, the Miu Miu model opted to wear an outfit which matched the color of their hair. They sported a long-sleeved white button up shirt under an unbuttoned ivory blazer and a pair of matching short tailored pants. They put on an ivory tie, a pair of matching socks, black sunglasses and brown Oxford-style leather lace up shoes. They was carrying a dark blue tote bag and a small black handbag designed by Miu Miu.

You can share this post!