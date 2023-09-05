 

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

Attending the Miu Miu 'Women's Tales' short film event, the star portraying Princess Diana in the season 4 of 'The Crown' debuts their shaved head and ditches their pants.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin has gone daring with their new hair. While making an appearance at the annual Venice Film Festival, the star portraying Princess Diana in season 4 of "The Crown" did not shy away from also wearing a quirky outfit to the event.

On Sunday, September 3, the 27-year-old British star and model, who uses pronouns they/them, debuted their shaved head which was colored in black at the Miu Miu "Women's Tales" short film event during the 80th film festival. In pictures making their rounds online, they also ditched their pants and opted to only wear two pairs of green and white undies.

Emma's eye-catching Miu Miu ensemble consisted of a buttoned long-sleeved body fit green cardigan which they wore over a white tee. They also donned a pair of sheer black tights. They added a small black leather handbag, a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses and brown Oxford-style leather shoes with matching laces to complete the look.

  Editors' Pick

During the event, the "My Policeman" star brushed shoulders with other famous stars who also attended the film festival. They was spotted striking a pose with fellow actress Sydney Sweeney in front of cameras. One of the photos captured them standing in front of Sydney and covering their face while the "Sex Education" actress was laughing.

Before showing off their shaved head, Emma looked stunning in a light blonde buzzcut which they debuted at Wimbledon a few months ago. The "Lady Chatterley's Lover" star flaunted their dramatic hair transformation when they made an appearance at a party which was held by Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue in July.

For the occasion, the Miu Miu model opted to wear an outfit which matched the color of their hair. They sported a long-sleeved white button up shirt under an unbuttoned ivory blazer and a pair of matching short tailored pants. They put on an ivory tie, a pair of matching socks, black sunglasses and brown Oxford-style leather lace up shoes. They was carrying a dark blue tote bag and a small black handbag designed by Miu Miu.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
Related Posts
Emma Corrin Slammed for Wanting 'Gritty' Role With 'Outrageous Accent'

Emma Corrin Slammed for Wanting 'Gritty' Role With 'Outrageous Accent'

Emma Corrin Divulges the Challenge of Navigating Their Identity in 'Demanding' Industry

Emma Corrin Divulges the Challenge of Navigating Their Identity in 'Demanding' Industry

Emma Corrin Urges Awards Shows to Erase Gendered Categories

Emma Corrin Urges Awards Shows to Erase Gendered Categories

Emma Corrin and David Dawson Terrified as They're 'Thrown' Into Recording Booth With Harry Styles

Emma Corrin and David Dawson Terrified as They're 'Thrown' Into Recording Booth With Harry Styles

Latest News
George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'
  • Sep 05, 2023

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival
  • Sep 05, 2023

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert
  • Sep 05, 2023

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary