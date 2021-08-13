Maynard James Keenan Pays Tribute to Wife as She's Battling Breast Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

The Tool lead vocalist reveals his wife Jennifer has been diagnosed with breast cancer since late last year and praises the mother of his daughter for her resilience.

AceShowbiz - Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has revealed his wife is batting breast cancer on her birthday.

Paying tribute to Jennifer Lei Li Keenan, the rocker confirmed she was diagnosed with cancer on Christmas Eve, 2020, a month after noticing a lump in her breast.

"She didn't collapse into a pile of self pity," he writes on Instagram. "She didn't launch into an entitlement rage. She didn't act out in any self destructive manner. Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it. And when there were things she couldn't do on her own, she asked for help."

"Before the chemo could take her hair, she cut it all off and had our friend Brooke make her a wig to match. And then she went to work. No one was the wiser. She's successfully navigated both the chemo and the surgery, and now begins the radiation. And all without whining or b**ching."

Calling her his "rock" and "muse," he urged fans to "Be like Jen," adding, "Happy Birthday, My Love. Cheers to this one and many more."

Well wishes poured in for the rocker and his wife soon after he revealed the news.

"What a warrior. Such an inspiring story, thank you for sharing. Much love to you both and a huge happy birthday to Jen," wrote "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco.

Maynard James Keenan and Jennifer share 7-year-old daughter Lei Li Agostina Maria.