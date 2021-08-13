 
 

Harvey Weinstein Gains Small Victory in L.A. as Judge Dismisses One of the Charges Against Him

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul is facing one less charges after a judge decided to toss out one of the battery charges filed by District Attorney in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein has been handed a small win ahead of his Los Angeles sex crimes trial - one of the District Attorney's battery charges against him has been tossed.

Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench rejected an attempt by D.A. George Gascon's representatives to raise the matter again, after dismissing it last month (Jul21).

She agreed with the disgraced producer's lawyers that prosecutors had failed to inform a Grand Jury that the 2010 attack in a Beverly Hills hotel was outside the 10-year span of the statute of limitations on such crimes.

Weinstein was extradited from New York state, where he was serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility after being found guilty of sex crimes last year (20), to face trial in Los Angeles earlier this summer (21).

He still faces 10 rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration claims in California.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles last month following a judge's approval.

He soon entered a not-guilty plea for sex assault case in El Lay.

His extradition came a week after his divorce from Georgina Chapman was finalized.

A final, sealed motion was filed in the former couple's contested divorce case in Manhattan Supreme Court on July 12, with online court records showing that the case has been "disposed" - meaning that the divorce decree has been signed by a judge and is therefore closed.

