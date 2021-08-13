Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office

Instagram TV

According to the Erin Lindsay depicter, showrunner Mark Schwahn kept a board of pictures that showed female cast members in their underwear in his office.

AceShowbiz - Sophia Bush has made the shocking claim that "One Tree Hill" creator Mark Schwahn hung pictures of the female cast members in their underwear in his office.

Schwahn faced allegations of sexual misconduct from 43 women in 2017, from stars including Sophia's friend and co-star Hilarie Burton, who alleged he forcibly kissed her twice when she worked on the U.S. TV show.

The claims led to him being fired as showrunner from E! drama "The Royals", and an investigation launched by the network.

Sophia reflected on Schwahn's behaviour during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast this week, as she recalled, "He was very open. I think the worst of what he did was hidden. But, yeah, he was not embarrassed to be handsy, to make inappropriate commentary, to pull people into side rooms for conversations."

Sophia then added that she heard from a writer on the show that Schwahn had a board of pictures of the female cast in their underwear which he hung in his office.

"We would have these scenes written for us, being with our intimate partners on the show, scenes written where we'd be in our underwear, whatever," she said. "We found out from a writer that he kept a board of the fitting photos of each girl in underwear up in his office. Pictures of us that were taken by the wardrobe supervisor, who was a woman, of us in different versions of underwear and/or lingerie that then had to be approved, picked and one would wind up in the show."

"He just would keep a board of all these photos. We were like, 'Wow, that's super violating.' "

Rosenbaum then asked Sophia if she'd be able to keep her "composure" if she ever saw Schwahn again.

"I could do a conversation like this, but even as you ask me to imagine it, the sensation of white, hot rage in my chest is not small," she said. "Because not only was it the really overt just abuse and manipulation that he put so many women through, it was also the more insidious s**t."