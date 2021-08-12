 
 

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Change Her Surname Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

According to a new report, the 'Because of You' singer, who filed for divorce from Brandon in June, has asked a judge to restore her famous last name amid the legal battle against her ex.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson wants to restore her life amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock. According to a new report, the "Because of You" singer asked a judge to get back her famous last name amid the legal battle against her ex.

In court documents, which were obtained and published by The Blast on Wednesday, August 11, Kelly seeks a default judgment in her case that will officially make her divorced. In addition, she wants to legally get back her name.

"Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," the docs read. According the news outlet, Brandon "isn't putting up a fight in this department, and most of the time the judge signs off on these sorts of requests right away."

Kelly and Brandon are currently trying to settle financial arrangements amid their ongoing divorce battle. Prior to this, it was revealed that the former "American Idol" winner won't be paying her estranged husband's Montana ranch. She will cover most of their kids' tuition fees instead.

In legal documents which were unearthed on Monday, August 9, the 39-year-old singer has agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander, to attend private school. The court also decided that she's not responsible for payments on the massive property they once bought in Montana.

The "Stronger" hitmaker, however, is still required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support. As for the ranch expenses, which ran around $81,000 a month, the judge ordered Brandon to pay its monthly expenses because Brandon is currently living at the ranch as his primary residence.

Kelly and Brandon, who tied the knot in 2013, announced their split in June 2020. In her filing, Kelly citing "irreconcilable differences" for the reason of their split.

