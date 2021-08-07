 
 

Nicki Minaj's Husband to Get Lighter Punishment After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Charges

Kenneth Petty, who was taken into federal custody in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's husband is taking a plea deal in his federal charges. Kenneth Petty, who was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, reportedly agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register.

Revealing the news was TMZ. The outlet further reported that in exchange for the deal, federal prosecutors agreed to "seek a sentence at the low end of the guidelines." It is unknown how long the sentence will be. However, it was unveiled that the bare minimum is being considered with five years of supervised release.

Kenneth's decision may give an advantage to him, considering that he could have been slapped with a maximum 10-year prison sentence with supervised release for the rest of his life if he's convicted. His punishment has yet to be determined.

  See also...

Kenneth, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995, turned himself into federal custody back in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. "Kenneth Petty self-surrendered to the U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles today," spokesperson Lynzey Donahue said in a statement at the time.

A sex offender is "required to update their registration in each jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school," according to Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). However, the husband of the "Anaconda" hitmaker was later released after posting a $20,000 bail.

The news arrived after Kenneth's alleged victim claimed that he and his femcee wife tried to silence her. A woman named Jennifer accused him and the hip-hop star's associates of harassing her to recant her statement. While she refused to do so, Jenifer moved three times in 2020 out of fear for her safety.

"I'm hoping for the truth to come out," Jennifer said when speaking to The Daily Beast in March this year. "And whatever comes from that truth, to let it be."

