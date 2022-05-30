Yella Beezy Addresses Recent Arrest, Slams the 'System' for Prolonging His Sexual Assault Case

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bacc at It Again' emcee, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, also shuts down the allegations in which people claim he had more trouble with the law.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yella Beezy has finally broken his silence on his recent arrest. When setting the record straight on social media, the "Bacc at It Again" rapper slammed the "system" for prolonging his sexual assault case.

The 30-year-old offered his clarification via Instagram Story. "I got arrested for a ticket, and the D.A went off my bond and raised it to $1,000,000 (some unheard of s**t). Same case I been fighting that's about to get dropped, but the 'system' prolonging it in hopes to catch me in some so they can stick anything on me," he argued.

Beezy also addressed the allegations in which people claimed he had more trouble. "That case about to get DISMISSED ain't no second charge!!!!" the emcee, born Markies Deandre Conway, fumed. "Where do y'all get y'all information from?"

It was previously reported that the "Keep It On Me" spitter was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 25 because he failed to fully pay his bail in connection to his pending sexual assault case from 2021. As a result, a judge decided to put him back in jail with his bail set at $1 million.

Beezy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Texas last November. At that time, Plano Officer Andrae Smith told TMZ that the arrest was originally for the sexual assault charge, saying, "They went to effect the arrest and circumstances surrounding that arrest led to the UCW and the endangering of a child."

More than a week later, details came out of a woman accusing Beezy of raping her on a first date. In the docs obtained by the outlet, the woman said Beezy reached out to her on Instagram in late April, asking if she was looking for a new friend. After a few exchanges, she said he asked her out and they agreed to meet up for a dinner and some bowling afterward in Dallas.

After enjoying their meals, Beezy and the woman went to his apartment, where the rapper allegedly asked her for a massage. The woman additionally claimed that the hip-hop star started forcibly kissing her and pulling up her dress. Though she repeatedly said "no," he allegedly forced himself on her. The woman eventually was able to break free and leave his place.

Beezy has denied the allegations. In a statement shared on Instagram Story, he said "Y'all just gotta stop playing on my name." He added, "I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything [that] was going on, but it's false allegations."