 
 

Margot Robbie Joins Tom Hanks and Bill Murray for Wes Anderson's New Movie

Margot Robbie Joins Tom Hanks and Bill Murray for Wes Anderson's New Movie
WENN/Nicky Nelson/Avalon
Movie

The 'I, Tonya' actress has become the latest addition to the star-studded cast ensemble of an untitled Wes Anderson project, joining the likes of Tilda Swinton.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie.

The actress has boarded the all-star ensemble for the acclaimed director's upcoming project alongside Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton.

Wes is writing and directing the movie, which is expected to be shot in Spain, but plot details are being kept firmly under wraps.

Insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Margot's role is thought to be supporting in nature.

  See also...

Hanks is teaming up with Wes for the first time on the untitled film, but is also reported to have only a small part.

Bill, Tilda, and Adrien Brody are regular collaborators with the filmmaker and feature in his recent movie "The French Dispatch".

Margot is currently on the big screen as Harley Quinn in the superhero flick "The Suicide Squad", but recently confessed that she has a crisis of confidence whenever she starts a new acting job - even when reprising the role of Harley - and has to turn to her husband Tom Ackerley for support.

The "I, Tonya" star told the Daily Mirror newspaper, "Even though Harley is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I'm always nervous to start any job."

"I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not even good at acting and I can't do this'. Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I'm like, 'I don't think I can do this'. He says something like, 'You do this every time. You'll be fine.' "

You can share this post!

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

Jason Momoa: I'll Try My Damnedest to Keep My Kids From Going Into Acting
Related Posts
Margot Robbie Wears Quirky Chanel Jumpsuit at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere

Margot Robbie Wears Quirky Chanel Jumpsuit at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere

Margot Robbie Warned Not to Go Into Business With Hubby Before Setting Up Firm Together

Margot Robbie Warned Not to Go Into Business With Hubby Before Setting Up Firm Together

Margot Robbie Struggles With Thanksgiving Dish, Taraji P. Henson Wows Grandma With Recipe

Margot Robbie Struggles With Thanksgiving Dish, Taraji P. Henson Wows Grandma With Recipe

Margot Robbie Mourning the Loss of Her Grandfather

Margot Robbie Mourning the Loss of Her Grandfather

Most Read
Eiza Gonzalez Honored to Bring Maria Felix's Story to the World Through New Biopic
Movie

Eiza Gonzalez Honored to Bring Maria Felix's Story to the World Through New Biopic

Bill Nighy Teams Up With Micheal Ward as Stars in Soccer Film 'The Beautiful Game'

Bill Nighy Teams Up With Micheal Ward as Stars in Soccer Film 'The Beautiful Game'

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal

Pete Davidson Rents Out Movie Theater for Fans to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' for Free

Pete Davidson Rents Out Movie Theater for Fans to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' for Free

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Posts Record-Breaking Opening Despite Underwhelming Performance

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Posts Record-Breaking Opening Despite Underwhelming Performance

Barbra Streisand Says She'll Be Upset If Biopic Is Made While She's Still Alive

Barbra Streisand Says She'll Be Upset If Biopic Is Made While She's Still Alive

Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

Nina West to Channel Edna Turnblad When 'Hairspray' Tour Kicks Off in November

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Rihanna Came Close to Having A Duet With Puppet in 'Annette', Director Unraveled

Rihanna Came Close to Having A Duet With Puppet in 'Annette', Director Unraveled

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Stephen Lang Reduced to Tears by 'Beautiful Story' for Final 'Avatar' Movie

Stephen Lang Reduced to Tears by 'Beautiful Story' for Final 'Avatar' Movie

Idris Elba Offers First Glimpse of His 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Character Knuckles

Idris Elba Offers First Glimpse of His 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Character Knuckles

Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers Biopic Sparks Bidding War Among Giant Streamers

Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers Biopic Sparks Bidding War Among Giant Streamers