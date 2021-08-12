Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

NBC TV

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress is tapped to host primetime and spin-off specials while executive producer Mike Richards will replace Alex Trebek on the main show.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik has signed up to co-host top U.S. gameshow "Jeopardy!" as producers look to move on after Alex Trebek's death.

Celebrities have been guest hosting the show for months, following Trebek's passing, and now TV bosses have settled on his permanent replacements.

The show's executive producer Mike Richards will host the syndicated show while former "The Big Bang Theory" star Bialik will front primetime and spin-off specials.

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" for 36 years until his death in November (20).

"We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!," Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures says in a statement. "We took this decision incredibly seriously."

"A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show - deservedly so because it's Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek."

"We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand."

"We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family," Bialik adds. "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumour from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started."