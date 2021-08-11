Country Singer Jillian Jacqueline Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'God Bless This Mess' hitmaker receives many congratulatory messages from her musician friends after announcing that she is expecting baby No. 1 with her husband Bryan

AceShowbiz - Jillian Jacqueline is going to be a first-time mom. Announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Bryan Brown, the "God Bless This Mess" hitmaker debuted her growing pregnant belly in a new social media post.

Making use of her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 10, the soon-to-be mom shared the exciting news with a photo of her cradling her baby bump. In the adorable snap, the 33-year-old singer looked gorgeous in her red dress as she stood in what appeared to be a park. "Mother [love]," she simply wrote in her caption.

Not stopping there, Jillian also took to her Instagram Story to share another shot that saw her smiling while facing the camera away and holding her pregnant tummy. Over the photo, she wrote, "Mother," adding a red heart emoji.

Jillian Jacqueline posted another photo showing her baby bump.

In the comment section of the post, many of her musician friends congratulated the soon-to-be parents. Michelle Branch commented, "!!!!! Congratulations [love]," while Tenille Townes chimed in, "Congrats!!!!" In the meantime, Caylee Hammack complimented Jillian's pregnant glow, as saying, "OMGOMGOMG!! You GLOWING fairy! Congratulations."

Also sharing the pregnancy announcement was Bryan. Her husband, who is the guitarist in Jillian's band, posted the same photo to his Instagram feeds. In the caption, the musician added a sweet note that read, "Wife & child [love]."

Jillian and Bryan tied the knot in April 2019 in Nashville. At the time, the pair's wedding ceremony was attended by 150 guests at event venue Ruby, where both the ceremony and reception were held. The "If I Were You" songstress told PEOPLE that they chose their venue because of the "high ceilings and white plaster walls," which made the space feel "calm and open."

Jillian also informed the publication that Bryan had proposed to her during a trip to Paris in March 2018 during a visit to the Eiffel Tower. He gave her a "dream ring" which was a vintage piece of art deco jewelry from the 1920s.