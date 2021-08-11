'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - It's finally the first Live Quarterfinals in current season 16 of "America's Got Talent". The new episode, which aired on Tuesday, August 10, marked the first episode after a two-week long hiatus during the Olympics.

Kicking off the Quarterfinals were the Canine Stars as they once again brought weirdness with the dogs acting like judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. Simon loved it as he commented, "I thought the first audition was great. This was even better. It's really clever and funny."

Following it up was 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita who hit the stage with his rendition of "All By Myself". Heidi said of the performance, "I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston, and you really did her proud. It was amazing." Also loving the act was Sofia, who claimed that it was "breathtaking."

Beyond Belief Dance Company, meanwhile, offered a fun choreography that seemed to satisfy the judges. "I think that you guys are getting better and better and better. This was spectacular," Sofia raved. "Your talent is indisputable! I mean, you are so good. What I love about you, though, is you're interesting. You have personality. We're going to remember you," Simon marveled.

As for Madilyn Bailey, she opted to sing "Titanium" and she totally nailed it. Howie and Heidi, however, appeared to hope for something unique and original from Madilyn. The next performer was standup comedian Kabir Singh, who impressed everyone through his relatable material about his relationship with his mom. "It's relatable even though you talk about your mom in India, it makes me think about my mom in Germany," Heidi said.

Later, magician Dustin Tavella asked Howie to help him with his trick. His performance was impressive and he also brought out his cute kids for a grand finale that involved the entire audience. Following it up was 1aChord who belted out "Everybody Hurts". "I think this has been the best performance of the night so far. I think you guys are just magic. Your harmonies, the leads, everything," Simon gushed.

Comedian Gina Brillon also impressed some of the judges with her funny stories. Simon, however, noted that she seemed nervous and it affected her act. The audience and other judges boo-ed him, but Gina thought that Simon was entitled to his opinion. Up next was Gangsta Grass, who attempted to mix modern pop and rap in their fun performance.

Rounding out the night was Jimmie Herrod, who earned Sofia's Golden Buzzer during the auditions. That night, he made use of his unique voice and singular talent to performe the iconic "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" song "Pure Imagination". He earned standing ovation from all the judges with Simon praising him, "Jimmie, you're one of those singers -- unlike a lot of people on these shows, which you forget the following day -- you'll never forget this performance. You'll never forget this voice."