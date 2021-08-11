 
 

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'
The CW
TV

During a new episode of her 'Drama Queens' podcast, the actress known for her portrayal of Peyton Sawyer recalls getting through the ordeal with the support of her female co-stars and crew.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilarie Burton was so upset about her treatment on the set of hit TV series "One Tree Hill", she'd often lock herself in her trailer and sob for hours.

The actress, who played Peyton Sawyer on the beloved show, admits she particularly struggled with intimate scenes with co-star Chad Michael Murray.

During a new episode of her "Drama Queens" podcast, she revealed she was instructed to undress Chad while they kissed in one scene.

"Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn't just kissing his bare body because that's weird," she said. "I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don't know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt."

She told the episode's director she felt uncomfortable doing multiple takes, but her concerns were ignored.

  See also...

"I was, like, crying in my trailer," she recalled. "I'm like, 'I don't want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they're trying to sex everything up.' "

"I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, 'I'm kissing someone for money. I'm getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing].' There's a morality thing where you're like, 'Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?' "

But Hilarie got through it with the support of her fellow co-stars and crew members.

"All the women in the trailer got together and they're like, 'You may feel like you're in this all by yourself, but we are here. We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a bad**s, kiddo.' We all did this shot together. It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified my friendships behind the camera, because I knew that we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird."

You can share this post!

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

Coco Austin Believes Daughter Chanel Is Going to Be 'Boob Freak' as She Keeps Nursing Her
Related Posts
Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Unveiled by Wife to Have Auditioned for 'One Tree Hill'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Unveiled by Wife to Have Auditioned for 'One Tree Hill'

Sophia Bush on Possible 'One Tree Hill' Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Sophia Bush on Possible 'One Tree Hill' Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Hilarie Burton Feels Terrible for Pete Wentz Over His Creepy Storyline on 'One Tree Hill'

Hilarie Burton Feels Terrible for Pete Wentz Over His Creepy Storyline on 'One Tree Hill'

Most Read
'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News
TV

'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News

Phoebe Dynevor Believes Her Parents Understand Her 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes More Than Most

Phoebe Dynevor Believes Her Parents Understand Her 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes More Than Most

Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

'The Bachelorette' Finale Recap: Katie Thurston Gets Engaged, Blindsides One Suitor

'The Bachelorette' Finale Recap: Katie Thurston Gets Engaged, Blindsides One Suitor

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'