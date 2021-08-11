Chris Young Rules Out Writing Songs About Personal Life

Instagram Music

The 'Famous Friends' crooner, who has just released a new studio album, wants his private life to stay private as he's not keen to kiss and tell in his songs.

AceShowbiz - Chris Young won't be spilling details of his personal life in his songs.

While many musicians open up about their romantic pursuits in their tunes, Chris won't be following suit. Instead, he prefers to draw a line between his personal and professional lives.

"I have dated people and, no, I don't feel like it's part of my artistry for me to tell you who it was or when it was or what her name is," he told Billboard.com. "It's just something that stays private with me. That's not for everybody, but for me, that's what works best."

Chris has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, writing songs for his new album "Famous Friends". And while he considers the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns a "blessing in disguise" for giving him time at home, he didn't find the process of writing songs on Zoom particularly fulfilling.

"Most of the stuff that I wrote over Zoom, even the stuff that was the best of that, I do feel like there was something missing, at least for me as a songwriter," he said. "So I don't think there's anything that ended up on this record that was a Zoom write, but I've had some stuff that was a Zoom write that was on hold for other artists."

"Famous Friends" is his first studio album since 2017's "Losing Sleep". Chris Young teamed up with fellow country musician Kane Brown on the new LP.