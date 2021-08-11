 
 

Kurt Cobain's Seattle House Sold for $7 Million

The house in Seattle, Washington where the late Nirvana lead vocalist died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994 has been recently sold for $7.1 million.

AceShowbiz - The Seattle, Washington home in which Kurt Cobain took his own life has a new owner.

The Nirvana frontman and his wife Courtney Love bought the home in the Denny-Blaine neighbourhood in 1994, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April that year, aged 27.

Love sold the 117-year-old house to Seattle businessman Mr. Euyang Walter, Jr. in 1997, and he lived there with his family until 2019, when he listed the property for sale for $7.5 million (£5.4 million).

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the house - described as "a perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny-Blaine" - sold on 24 August, 2020, for $7.1 million (£5.1 million) - $450,000 (£324,695) less than the asking price.

The new owner purchased the home under the name LLC, CSK Washington Investments, the outlet added.

Nirvana fans have often made pilgrimages to the house, although high fences mean it's impossible to approach the property. Instead, many visit nearby Viretta Park to pay tribute to the late star - where they scrawl lyrics and place candles and flowers to honour the rocker.

Meanwhile, the house where Kurt Cobain grew up was recently added to Washington's register for historically significant properties. The musician lived in the four-bedroom bungalow in Aberdeen from 1968 to 1984.

His sister Kim was involved in the project of restoring the property to look just like it did when the rocker was a kid.

