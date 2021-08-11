Rebel Wilson Tempted to Smuggle Covid Vaccines as Delta Variant Surges in Native Australia

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress jokes she'll sneak Covid vaccines into her home country Down Under to prevent Australia from being 'left behind' amid the raging delta variant.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson wants to smuggle COVID vaccines into her native Australia.

While on vacation in Italy, Rebel posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday (09Aug21), suggesting she's ready to become a vaccine "mule."

"I'll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to," she joked. "Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind."

The funnywoman might be joking about the lengths to which she'll go, but her home country is running short of vaccines as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads. Reports suggest that 60 per cent of the population Down Under is on a strict lockdown and only 22 per cent of Australians over 16 are fully vaccinated.

While cases are also climbing in the U.S., according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 50 per cent of the total U.S. population are fully vaccinated.

Early last year, Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 to help those affected by bushfires Down Under by auctioning off a private lunch date. Two separate bids were made at $50,000 and the star chose to accept both for a joint prize.

"You'll be the first ones to christen my new dining table. The house has just been finished," she told the attendees.

While the star owns more than $17 milllion in property across the globe, she reportedly hosted the lunch date at her $3.76 million Birchwood waterfront property in Sydney, which underwent a $900,000 renovation in 2019.