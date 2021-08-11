 
 

Rebel Wilson Tempted to Smuggle Covid Vaccines as Delta Variant Surges in Native Australia

Rebel Wilson Tempted to Smuggle Covid Vaccines as Delta Variant Surges in Native Australia
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress jokes she'll sneak Covid vaccines into her home country Down Under to prevent Australia from being 'left behind' amid the raging delta variant.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson wants to smuggle COVID vaccines into her native Australia.

While on vacation in Italy, Rebel posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday (09Aug21), suggesting she's ready to become a vaccine "mule."

"I'll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to," she joked. "Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind."

  See also...

The funnywoman might be joking about the lengths to which she'll go, but her home country is running short of vaccines as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads. Reports suggest that 60 per cent of the population Down Under is on a strict lockdown and only 22 per cent of Australians over 16 are fully vaccinated.

While cases are also climbing in the U.S., according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 50 per cent of the total U.S. population are fully vaccinated.

Early last year, Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 to help those affected by bushfires Down Under by auctioning off a private lunch date. Two separate bids were made at $50,000 and the star chose to accept both for a joint prize.

"You'll be the first ones to christen my new dining table. The house has just been finished," she told the attendees.

While the star owns more than $17 milllion in property across the globe, she reportedly hosted the lunch date at her $3.76 million Birchwood waterfront property in Sydney, which underwent a $900,000 renovation in 2019.

You can share this post!

Richard Donner Died of Heart Failure, According to Death Certificate

Kurt Cobain's Seattle House Sold for $7 Million
Related Posts
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Decided to Slim Down Because She Wants to Have 'Better Quality Eggs'

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Decided to Slim Down Because She Wants to Have 'Better Quality Eggs'

'Inspiring' Rebel Wilson Continues to Wow Fans With Her Slimmed-Down Figure

'Inspiring' Rebel Wilson Continues to Wow Fans With Her Slimmed-Down Figure

Rebel Wilson Regrets Not Trying to Slim Down When She's Younger

Rebel Wilson Regrets Not Trying to Slim Down When She's Younger

Rebel Wilson Still Gets 'Tempted by Old Habits' Following Dramatic Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson Still Gets 'Tempted by Old Habits' Following Dramatic Weight Loss

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis