Katherine Schwarzenegger Wears Cute Matching Swimsuits With Daughter on Baby's First Birthday

Aside from sharing a picture of her and Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram, the author wife of Chris Pratt pens a lengthy heartfelt tribute for their baby girl.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her daughter's first birthday. While offering a loving tribute to Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, the wife of Chris Pratt shared a picture of her and the baby girl wearing cute matching pink gingham swimsuits.

The 31-year-old mom shared the snap on Instagram on Monday, August 9. Alongside the photo, she penned, "About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes - moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!"

"Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her," the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger added. "I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday."

"And [I] was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow," Katherine concluded her lengthy post. "Happy happy! My little girl is 1! PC BY AUNTI."

Katherine and Chris welcomed Lyla on August 9, 2020. Confirming the baby's arrival was the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor who declared on Instagram, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

The married couple, however, never posted photos of their daughter's face on social media to give her privacy. In April, she told Hoda Kotb on "Today" that their decision was inspired by her own upbringing.

"Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," she explained. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."