Alfred Molina Cries Tears of Joy at His and Jennifer Lee's Wedding

The 'Spider-Man' actor and the 'Frozen' director's nuptials appears to have been officiated by Jonathan Groff, who portrays Kristoff in the musical animated movie.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alfred Molina couldn't hide his excitement to finally tie the knot with Jennifer Lee. In one of the wedding pictures shared by the "Frozen" director, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor was seen crying tears of joy while seeing his bride walking down the aisle.

In another snap that was posted on Instagram on Monday, August 9, the newly-wed couple could be seen sharing a sweet kiss in a garden. The last photo saw them embracing each other in front of Jonathan Groff, who appeared to be the officiant of the ceremony. The filmmaker captioned the post, "We did. We do."

For the nuptials, Jennifer looked stunning in a short-sleeved white dress that featured buttons and what appeared to be sequins embroidered throughout the material. Her groom, meanwhile, donned a dark suit and sunglasses.

Jennifer has since received congratulatory comments from her followers. One in particular raved, "Ohhhh these photos are just filled with so much love!! Congrats congrats congrats!" Another exclaimed, "Congratulations!!" A third chimed in, "Yay huge congratulations!!!"

The 49-year-old beauty, who currently serves as the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, took to Instagram once again to let out a picture of her with Jonathan. "This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world," she penned alongside the snap.

Jonathan and Alfred's first project was the 2012 production of John Logan's Tony Award-winning play "Red". They continued working together in "Frozen" and its sequel "Frozen II" - with Alfred providing the voice of Agnarr, Elsa and Anna's father and Jonathan reprising his role of Kristoff.

It remains unclear when Alfred began dating Jennifer. He was previously married to English actress Jill Gascoine, who passed away at the age of 83 in April 2020. As for Jennifer, she was previously married to Robert Joseph Monn, with whom she shares daughter Agatha.