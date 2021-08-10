 
 

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

After internet trolls criticize her appearance that looks much more mature than her age, the 'B***h From Da Souf' raptress insists that she 'got old money' and carries herself like 'a grown a* woman.'

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mulatto is clearly not here for any negative comments from internet trolls who criticize her appearance. Having found a social media bully that said she looks "old," the "B***h From Da Souf" rapper, who has just changed her name into Latto, took time to set the record straight.

After receiving many remarks that said she looked much more mature than her age, the 22-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story to slam the critics. "Don't ever play w my face card," she wrote in a Story. She went on to add, "Y'all love to be in them blog comments saying how 'old' I look. H*e don't let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown a* woman that's all."

After The Shade Room reposted Latto's message, an Instagram user commented that "the white woman jumped out when she said old money." The "Fast Lane" raptress, whose parents are from different racial backgrounds and has received such comments in the past, went on to clap back at the person.

"FYI black ppl can have 'old money' so idk what u mean," Latto schooled the Instagram user. The "In n Out" spitter further explained, "But I was referring to the income I've accumulated since 16yrs old not inherited income. I'm a first generation millionaire [hands raised emoji]."

Mulatto educated an internet critic that 'black people can have old money.'

Latto is indeed no stranger to making use of her social media account to clap back at haters. Back in May, the "No Hook" raptress set the record straight on plastic surgery rumors following her ER visit.

"Y'all don't even know I been in the ER & wasn't able to promote 'The Biggest' myself but I'm feeling better & seeing all the support feels amazing [red heart emoji][slot machine emoji]," she wrote in a Twitter post. She added, "Thanks for hearing me out and accepting my apology!"

An online critic, however, didn't buy her explanation and accused her of hiding the fact that she recently underwent a cosmetic procedure. "This always the cover up," claimed the person. "It's never 'I was on the table getting more surgery ' lol but go off ER."

Latto then shut down the allegation by revealing that she did have a "serious health issue" that landed her in the hospital. "I actually was in the ER for a serious health scare," she wrote back to the hater, stressing that she wouldn't hide it if she had one as adding, "I'm open about my surgeries this had nothing to do w that."

