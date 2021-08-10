 
 

Mark Ruffalo Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter Bella in Rare Photo

Marveling at how fast Bella Noche Ruffalo has grown up, the Hulk depicter praises his 16-year-old daughter as saying, 'so big and beautiful and coming into her own.'

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mark Ruffalo went into full proud-dad mode. "The Avengers" actor gushed over his "beautiful" daughter Bella Noche Ruffalo as he shared a rare glimpse of the teenager on his social media account.

Making use of his Instagram page on Sunday, August 8, the 53-year-old shared a photo of his daughter Bella, whom he shares with his wife Sunrise Coigney. In the pic, the 16-year-old girl could be seen sitting in the car's passenger seat while looking into the distance. Her curly hair is wrapped into a striped gray beanie, which she paired with a navy sweatshirt and star-printed face mask. Praising the teenager, the actor captioned, "My daughter, Bella, so big and beautiful and coming into her own."

In the comment section, many of his celebrity pals and fans complimented Bella. "Trainwreck" star Amy Schumer wrote, "I remember meeting her and thinking f**k yes this is a cool original person." In the meantime, "Charmed" alum Alyssa Milano gushed over the teen, "So very beautiful!"

"I'm respectfully admiring ur daughter," one fan added, while a separate Instagram user chimed in, "*crushes respectfully*." A third one quipped, "She seems so cool wtf. I wanna be friends with her." A fourth person complimented Bella's hair, "I love her hair so much..so beautiful."

Bella turned sixteen in April. At the time, her mom Sunrise marked her birthday with a heartfelt tribute on her home decor Instagram account Sunny's Pop. The post included three photos of the teenager wearing a colorful jacket, orange hat and sunglasses while standing beside her bike in front of a grassy landscape.

In the caption of the post, Sunrise wrote a sweet caption that read, "Perpetually in awe and wonder over you." She then showered her daughter with love as saying, "You're a force of nature, my love. Happy birthday Bella Noche. 16 today."

