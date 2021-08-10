 
 

Tyler Cameron Allegedly Dumped by Camila Kendra in Favor of Her Career

After eight months together, the former 'Bachelorette' star's rumored ex-girlfriend reportedly 'broke off the relationship' to 'refocus' on her 'very lucrative career.'

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have reportedly called it quits. The former star of "The Bachelorette" was allegedly dumped by his rumored ex-girlfriend because she wanted to "refocus" on her "very lucrative career."

"Things were going well until they weren't," a source spilled to Us Weekly. Offering more details of Tyler and Camila's 8-month relationship, the insider went on to say, "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly." The so-called inside source noted that "Camila broke off the relationship," adding that "it was time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career."

Tyler and Camila were first publicly linked in January. The former couple sparked split rumors earlier this month when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

News of their breakup came less than two weeks after "The Bachelor" star declared his love for Camila during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen". The Florida native said at the time, "She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida.' She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened."

Tyler told host Andy that he was "very in love" with Camila, whom he met through Instagram. "We went to a restaurant, and we sat there, we just talked for hours. We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night," the TV personality shared.

"She said 'I love you' and then I came later. It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful," Tyler continued. The reality star further stressed that he "wanted to say it [earlier] but … [he] was still scared." He then concluded, "I knew I loved her."

