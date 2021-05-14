Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

WENN/3rd Eye Celebrity

The record producer and 'Love and Hip Hop' star is sentenced to 33 months behind bars despite his attorney's plea for 24-month prison sentence and his statement of apology in court.

AceShowbiz - Mally Mall is getting no mercy from judge during his sentencing for running illegal prostitution ring. The rapper was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Thursday, May 13, which was the maximum he could get under a plea deal.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity back in October 2019. He was accused of running the illegal business from April 2002 until September 2014.

Ahead of his sentencing, Mally told the judge, "I respectfully ask you to accept the fact that since 2014, I have not engaged in any criminal activity." He went on expressing his regret as saying, "I truly apologize to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved."

His attorney David Chesnoff additionally asked for his client to be sentenced to 24 months, citing his work helping the homeless and teenagers in crisis as part of his rehabilitation.

However, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro didn't seem to budge as she noted of the victims, "They couldn't speak to anyone who is black because a black person could be a pimp. This was almost a form of imprisonment or enslavement."

The judge added that she was uncomfortable with him working with vulnerable teenagers and advised him not to do that anymore. "I hope this really takes. I hope you get this message," she told Mally. "You've just been really lucky. You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again."

Promising not to repeat the same mistake, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star responded, "You won't see me again. Thank you so much, your honor."

Mally is given until August 13 at 2 P.M. to surrender. After completing his prison term, he will be under supervision for three years.

Mally was initially accused by 3 Nevada prostitutes of having a number of shell companies used to disguise the prostitution business and forcing them to work as prostitutes. While prostitution is legal in parts of Nevada, one has to have a license for the business. Mally, however, didn't have a license for his prostitution business.

Authorities said he earned millions of dollars through illegal escort businesses and used sites like Backpage and Eros to advertise their services. He used his personal credit card to pay for airfare and travel expenses in some cases, authorities said. He additionally admitted to persuading and tempting a number of women to participate in prostitution.