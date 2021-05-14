 
 

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring
WENN/3rd Eye
Celebrity

The record producer and 'Love and Hip Hop' star is sentenced to 33 months behind bars despite his attorney's plea for 24-month prison sentence and his statement of apology in court.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mally Mall is getting no mercy from judge during his sentencing for running illegal prostitution ring. The rapper was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Thursday, May 13, which was the maximum he could get under a plea deal.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity back in October 2019. He was accused of running the illegal business from April 2002 until September 2014.

Ahead of his sentencing, Mally told the judge, "I respectfully ask you to accept the fact that since 2014, I have not engaged in any criminal activity." He went on expressing his regret as saying, "I truly apologize to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved."

His attorney David Chesnoff additionally asked for his client to be sentenced to 24 months, citing his work helping the homeless and teenagers in crisis as part of his rehabilitation.

However, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro didn't seem to budge as she noted of the victims, "They couldn't speak to anyone who is black because a black person could be a pimp. This was almost a form of imprisonment or enslavement."

  See also...

The judge added that she was uncomfortable with him working with vulnerable teenagers and advised him not to do that anymore. "I hope this really takes. I hope you get this message," she told Mally. "You've just been really lucky. You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again."

Promising not to repeat the same mistake, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star responded, "You won't see me again. Thank you so much, your honor."

Mally is given until August 13 at 2 P.M. to surrender. After completing his prison term, he will be under supervision for three years.

Mally was initially accused by 3 Nevada prostitutes of having a number of shell companies used to disguise the prostitution business and forcing them to work as prostitutes. While prostitution is legal in parts of Nevada, one has to have a license for the business. Mally, however, didn't have a license for his prostitution business.

Authorities said he earned millions of dollars through illegal escort businesses and used sites like Backpage and Eros to advertise their services. He used his personal credit card to pay for airfare and travel expenses in some cases, authorities said. He additionally admitted to persuading and tempting a number of women to participate in prostitution.

You can share this post!

Armie Hammer's New Girlfriend Helps 'Turn' His Life Around Amid Rape Allegations

Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement
Related Posts
Hip-Hop Mogul Mally Mall Hospitalized With Lung Damage Due to COVID-19

Hip-Hop Mogul Mally Mall Hospitalized With Lung Damage Due to COVID-19

Mally Mall Accused of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Quashay Davis

Mally Mall Accused of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Quashay Davis

'LHH' Alum Accused of Drugging and Raping Model

'LHH' Alum Accused of Drugging and Raping Model

Rapper Mally Mall Pleads Guilty to Running Illegal Prostitution Business

Rapper Mally Mall Pleads Guilty to Running Illegal Prostitution Business

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo