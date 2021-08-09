Quentin Tarantino Cuts His Mother Off Financially for Discouraging His Writing Career

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Defending his decision to keep his words that he would never share a 'penny' with his mother, the 'Pulp Fiction' director reminds, 'There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children.'

AceShowbiz - While many people would spoil their loved ones with their wealth, Quentin Tarantino is making sure his mother doesn't enjoy a share of his success. The filmmaker cuts his mom, Connie, off financially for discouraging his filmmaking ambition as a kid.

Talking to "Billions" co-creator Brian Koppelman for his acclaimed podcast "The Moment", the "Kill Bill" helmer/writer admitted he struggled academically in school and his mother couldn't accept that. "My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability," so the 58-year-old claimed.

So as he was persistent with his dream, he recalled, "She was b***hing at me… about that…. and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s**t is over!' "

That prompted Tarantino to vow to never share a "penny" with his mother. He went on sharing, "And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, 'OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.' "

When asked by Koppelman, "Did you stick to that?", the Academy Award-winning writer replied, "Yeah, yeah." He elaborated, "I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director went on explaining his decision, "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

During the interview, Tarantino revealed he also got in trouble with his teachers, who "looked at it [writing screenplay] as a defiant act of rebellion that I'm doing this instead of my school work."

Tarantino's mother would later marry musician Curtis Zastoupil, who encouraged his love for movies. After his mother divorced Zastoupil in 1973, and received a misdiagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma, a young Tarantino was sent to live with his grandparents in Tennessee.