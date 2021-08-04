 
 

Hugh Jackman Undergoes New Biopsy for Latest Cancer Scare

The 'Logan' actor, who battled skin cancer twice in the past, reveals he had to undergo a new biopsy after his dermatologists found a new 'irregular' mark on his face.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman is urging fans not to "freak out" after undergoing a new biopsy to check for cancer.

The health-conscious Aussie previously shocked devotees in 2013 when he revealed he was suffering from the most common form of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, but had been successfully treated. And in 2017, he revealed he'd had a cancerous mole removed from his nose.

Now his dermatologists have spotted another mark on his face they don't like the look of and Hugh is begging devotees to follow his lead and keep a close eye on their own skin.

"A couple of notes," Hugh writes alongside a video he shared on Twitter and Instagram on Monday (02Aug21). "Please get skin checks often, please don't think it won't happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen."

In the clip, "The Wolverine" star pulls down his face mask to show off a Band-Aid on his nose and says, "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologists and doctors. And they saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked."

"So if you see a shot of me with this (Band-Aid) on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."

He wraps up his message by urging fans to "go and get a check" and "just wear sunscreen," warning them not to be "like me as a kid" when he was slow to slap on the sun protectant.

