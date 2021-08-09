Tichina Arnold to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband By Filing For Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The Tina Butler depicter on 'The Neighborhood', who called it quits with Rico Hines in 2016, cites 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their separation.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tichina Arnold has taken a step to make her separation from her estranged husband legal. More than five years after splitting from Rico Hines, the Tina Butler of "The Neighborhood" finally filed for a divorce.

The 52-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. She also listed the separation date as January 12, 2016.

Arnlod has no kids with Hines, who is now serving as a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings, so they will skip the custody battle. She's now asking to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them.

The "Everybody Hates Chris" alum and the longtime basketball coach, who wed in Hawaii in 2012, parted ways after she found a sex tape of her spouse with another woman. After the actress sent the footage to "very close people" to announce her split, it leaked to the public.

Speaking about the sex tape, Arnold told PEOPLE in July 2016, "I did not expect it to go public the way it did." She also insisted that "no one from [her] side leaked it." Admitting that she felt "betrayed" when she watched the video, she explained, "I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can't trust the person that you sleep with every night, there's a problem."

"I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him," the comedienne went on elaborating. "And it doesn't make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life."

"It's beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens. We make mistakes. And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities," she disclosed. "But when it becomes a pattern, then it's no longer my problem. There's a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself, so I just merely saved myself and represented a lot of women that don't know how to save themselves."