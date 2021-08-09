'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News

ABC/Ida Mae Astute TV

The Colby College graduate, who has spent the past two decades on the network, announced his departure in the Sunday, August 7 episode of the morning show.

AceShowbiz - "Good Morning America" anchor Dan Harris is departing from ABC News. The longtime anchor, who has spent the past two decades on the network, announced his exit in the Sunday, August 7 episode of the morning show.

"This was a difficult decision for me," Harris admitted. "It's been a lot to juggle, and even though I'm a public proponent of work/life balance, if I'm honest, I've struggled to follow my own advice."

He also said that he asked ABC News management to let him out of his contract early. "In effect, I became an adult here, although some of my co-hosts may dispute that," he shared.

Graduating from Colby College, Harris started his career working at New England media outlets, including WLBZ in Bangor and WCSH in Portland, both, like the college, based in Maine. He later joined ABC News in 2000 before being named the weekend co-anchor on "GMA" in 2010. He was tapped to be the co-anchor on "Nightline" in 2013 but the he stepped away in 2019.

In addition to that, Harris worked as a correspondent and host on "20/20", and as a reporter on "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir". He has also made appearances on shows such as "The Colbert Report, "Katie", "The Insider and 500 Questions".

Back in 2014, Harris published a book titled "10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice In My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works". A year later, the journalist transformed his bestseller into an app.

Harris, meanwhile, isn't the first time TV-news anchor who wants to pursuit other things as Maureen Maher, a veteran contributor to CBS News' "48 Hours", left the show to earlier this year to pursue a masters degree in religious studies at Chicago Theological Seminary. As for Lynn Smith, a longtime anchor for NBC News and HLN, recently left the business to become a media trainer.