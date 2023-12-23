 

Heidi Range Looks Forward to Taking a Break From Her 'Busy' Life on Christmas

Instagram
Celebrity

Amid her hectic life as a mom to two little daughters, the former Sugababes member can't wait to spend a relaxing time with her family for the upcoming festive season.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Range wants a "hot cup of coffee" for Christmas. The former Sugababes singer is looking forward to spending December 25 with her loved ones, including husband Alex Partakis and their daughters Aurelia, five, and two-year-old Athena, but family life is hectic due to the needs of the little girls, so the 40-year-old beauty would love to have the opportunity to relax in peace for a few minutes.

"I do love Christmas and I'm excited. All I've thought about is what I'm getting for my two little girls. But if I could have one thing under the tree, I think it'd be a hot cup of coffee - just because I only seem to drink cold coffee at the moment. Life is so busy!" she told Closer magazine.

  Editors' Pick

Heidi is also looking forward to enjoying new "adventures" with her family in 2024. Discussing her plans for the next 12 months, she said, "It's been very busy with my two little girls, watching them grow and enjoying lots of activities with them. I'm excited to bring on a new year with more adventures and fun things."

The blonde beauty previously took part in "Dancing on Ice" in 2012 and she admitted it's a skill that has stayed with her and proves handy over the festive period. She said, "It's such a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's a handy skill to have! I went ice skating the other night with my husband and it's quite nice to get on there. I did a few backwards moves!"

