 
 

Aphex Twin's Sister Becomes Wales' New Minister of Climate Change

Aphex Twin's Sister Becomes Wales' New Minister of Climate Change
Reddit/www.swanseawest.wales
Celebrity

Julie James from the Welsh Labour party has been appointed the new Minister of Climate Change after previously serving as Minister for Housing and Local Government.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Electronic music legend Aphex Twin's sister, Julie James, has been named Wales' new Minister of Climate Change.

The former environmental lawyer and chair of the Environment and Sustainability Committee's Common Fisheries Policy Task and Finish Group, is the sister of Richard James, better known as Aphex Twin.

In a new interview, she calls her sibling "the Mozart of techno" and admits she's a big fan.

"He writes beautiful jazz," Julie says. "He did a collaboration with Philip Glass, which is glorious, and a lot of his ambient stuff is lovely to listen to."

  See also...

She also revealed Aphex Twin's "Avril 14th" was played at their father's funeral.

But he won't be showing up at any campaign rallies if his sister plans to run for a higher office. "I can't get him to do a gig," she laughs.

Julie James previously served as Minister for Housing and Local Government.

Talking about her new job, she admitted in a previous interview that Wales' goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 was a "stretching an ambitious target" but it's not impossible. She told BBC, "It is possible to do it but it will mean all of us playing our part."

"So, there will be some things that will need to change... but what we need to do is put the conditions in place so that people aren't sacrificing things in order to assist the climate."

You can share this post!

Jukebox Musical Honoring Adam Schlesinger Set to Debut in New York

Carl Barat to Launch Seaside Love Cafe With 'High Quality British Food'
Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth