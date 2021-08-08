Aphex Twin's Sister Becomes Wales' New Minister of Climate Change

Reddit/www.swanseawest.wales Celebrity

Julie James from the Welsh Labour party has been appointed the new Minister of Climate Change after previously serving as Minister for Housing and Local Government.

AceShowbiz - Electronic music legend Aphex Twin's sister, Julie James, has been named Wales' new Minister of Climate Change.

The former environmental lawyer and chair of the Environment and Sustainability Committee's Common Fisheries Policy Task and Finish Group, is the sister of Richard James, better known as Aphex Twin.

In a new interview, she calls her sibling "the Mozart of techno" and admits she's a big fan.

"He writes beautiful jazz," Julie says. "He did a collaboration with Philip Glass, which is glorious, and a lot of his ambient stuff is lovely to listen to."

She also revealed Aphex Twin's "Avril 14th" was played at their father's funeral.

But he won't be showing up at any campaign rallies if his sister plans to run for a higher office. "I can't get him to do a gig," she laughs.

Talking about her new job, she admitted in a previous interview that Wales' goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 was a "stretching an ambitious target" but it's not impossible. She told BBC, "It is possible to do it but it will mean all of us playing our part."

"So, there will be some things that will need to change... but what we need to do is put the conditions in place so that people aren't sacrificing things in order to assist the climate."