Carl Barat to Launch Seaside Love Cafe With 'High Quality British Food'
The Libertines member teams up with Gizzi Erskine and Edie Langley to open a 'British Seaside deli style cafe and restaurant offering an all-day menu using local producers.'

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Libertines star Carl Barat is opening a cafe above his upcoming performance venue in Margate, England.

The LOVE Cafe, a join venture between the rocker, restauranteur Gizzi Erskine, and musician Edie Langley, will open later this month, weeks before the launch of Barat's club Justine's.


The cafe is located near The Libertines' hotel in the seaside town.

Describing the cafe, Carl said, "I'm finally making good on a drunken promise to create the finest Bar Bistro in the world. For music and ideas, refreshment and inspiration to flourish. This will require an expert chef, a lover, an old friend, elbow grease, midnight oil, patience and unfathomable love."

According to a press release, the LOVE Cafe will focus on local, seasonal and sustainable food.

Meanwhile, Gizzi Erskine said on his Instagram that they're bringing "high quality British food to the area." He told his online followers who planned to visit the new eatery to expect "British Seaside deli style cafe and restaurant offering an all-day menu using local producers."

"Think big breakfasts with stonkingly good produce, roast carvery style hot deli sandwiches and big plates of really great things like chicken and chips," he added in his post. "Really great classic dishes made with expert sourcing, skill and pride."

There's also a promise of "a really Vibey bar with sundowners" involving "great DJs and probably lots of naughtiness."

