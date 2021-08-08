Jukebox Musical Honoring Adam Schlesinger Set to Debut in New York

YouTube/FuzzTopia Movie

A new musical based on the songs by the late Fountains of Wayne singer is scheduled to premiere in the Big Apple, more than a year following his passing.

AceShowbiz - Late Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger has landed the ultimate tribute from beyond the grave - a jukebox musical based on his songs.

"Traffic & Weather", also the title of a 2007 Fountains of Wayne album, will debut at this month's (Aug21) Adirondack Theatre Festival in New York.

The story will revolve around two lovers.

Broadway director and ATF co-founder Martha Banta came up with the idea for the show as she listened to Schlesinger's band following his COVID-related death last year (20).

"You really don't have to be knowledgeable about Adam or his work to enjoy this show," she tells Rolling Stone.

"He was an amazing contemporary storyteller and his humour and astute observations really shine through on these great pop songs. Those who are unfamiliar with his songwriting canon will leave the Wood Theater eager to discover more of his work. Plus the acting, dancing, and production elements are so fun."

Adam Schlesinger died in 2020 during early Covid-19 lockdown. He passed away following hospitalization. "He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic," his family said of his condition before his death.

Tribute poured in for the late star following his passing.

Tom Hanks tweeted, "There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der." He added, "Terribly sad today."

Stephen Colbert wrote, "I'm so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. [H]e was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace."