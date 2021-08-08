 
 

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

James Hetfield and his bandmates have officially joined YouTube's billion club as their classic music video 'Nothing Else Matters' amassed over a billion views.

AceShowbiz - Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" has become the sixth video from the 1990s to join YouTube's one billion views list.

The six-minute promo joins videos by Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Cranberries, Whitney Houston, and 4 Non Blondes.

The timing is perfect - "Nothing Else Matters" features on the band's self-titled 1991 album, better known as "The Black Album", which was released 30 years ago next week (beg09Aug21).

Metallica are planning a remastered re-release of the album, together with a compilation of celebrity covers, next month (Sep21).

The band members are also working on their next studio album. "It's going to be the best album we've ever done! Insert the rest of the cliches - it's the heaviest thing, the coolest…," drummer Lars Ulrich said.

"But all kidding aside, if it wasn't because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it? In Metallica we love the creative process, and it's hard for me to imagine that we'll ever stop making records."

He, however, refused to compare the new LP to the band's previous sets. "I don't think like that at all. Each record to me is a picture of a time period. 1988, …And Justice for All, that was what we did and we made all those choices, and I'm happy accepting it," he explained. "Sometimes I think why did we do that and what were we thinking, without necessarily wanting to change it."

